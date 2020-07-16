What you need to know
- Logitech has announced the Folio Touch, a keyboard case for the iPad Pro.
- The keyboard includes shortcut buttons compatible with iPadOS.
- It also offers four use modes: typing, viewing, sketching, and reading.
In a press release on its website, Logitech has announced the Folio Touch, its direct competitor to Apple's Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro. Michele Hermann, vice president of mobility at Logitech, points out that the case offers even more flexibility for different work modes than Apple's keyboard.
"The Folio Touch brings a familiar and comfortable laptop keyboard layout to iPad Pro users with incredible flexibility and protection ... With the adjustable kickstand and foldable keyboard, iPad Pro users can use the laptop like keyboard and trackpad to get work done and then easily move the keyboard out of the way when they want to sketch, watch videos, or read."
The Folio Touch, rather than many third-party keyboards that are powered by a battery and connected by Bluetooth, utilizes Apple's Smart Connector to power and connect itself the same way the Magic Keyboard does. It also includes a row of shortcut keys for iPadOS, something that is currently missing from the Magic Keyboard.
Type comfortably and efficiently on a familiar keyboard layout and instantly pair and power your keyboard via the Smart Connector on iPad Pro. There is no need for you to charge Folio Touch since power is sourced directly from iPad Pro. Complete with a full row of shortcut keys for iPadOS, Folio Touch provides easy access to the Home Screen, screen brightness, volume media controls and more. Additionally, the well-spaced backlit keys adjust automatically based on the room lighting, so you can type easily in any environment.
The Folio Touch also allows you to fold the keyboard underneath the iPad Pro and use the case for sketching and reading. The case also has a cutout for attaching your 2nd generation Apple Pencil or the Logitech Crayon.
Folio Touch supports four use modes — including typing, viewing, sketching and reading — providing the utmost versatility for iPad Pro users. Dock the keyboard upright and pull out the kickstand, up to 40 degrees, to type out notes or emails. When typing isn't needed, simply fold back the keyboard and sit back and relax to use iPad Pro for movie watching. The case protects the corners of iPad Pro, and keeps the front and back safe from scuffs, scratches and spills, with the secure magnetic latch holding the case closed so your iPad Pro screen is protected in transit. Folio Touch easily stores either your Logitech Crayon or Apple Pencil (2nd generation) so that it doesn't get lost and is there when you're ready to hand-write notes, sketch drawings or mark up documents quickly on iPad Pro.
The Folio Touch will start shipping in July for $159.99 and is on Logitech's website, but is currently not available to order.
