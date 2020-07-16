In a press release on its website, Logitech has announced the Folio Touch, its direct competitor to Apple's Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro. Michele Hermann, vice president of mobility at Logitech, points out that the case offers even more flexibility for different work modes than Apple's keyboard.

"The Folio Touch brings a familiar and comfortable laptop keyboard layout to iPad Pro users with incredible flexibility and protection ... With the adjustable kickstand and foldable keyboard, iPad Pro users can use the laptop like keyboard and trackpad to get work done and then easily move the keyboard out of the way when they want to sketch, watch videos, or read."

The Folio Touch, rather than many third-party keyboards that are powered by a battery and connected by Bluetooth, utilizes Apple's Smart Connector to power and connect itself the same way the Magic Keyboard does. It also includes a row of shortcut keys for iPadOS, something that is currently missing from the Magic Keyboard.