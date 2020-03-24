What you need to know
- Logitech is rolling out new firmware for the Circle 2 camera that adds additional sensors to the Home app.
- Light and occupancy sensing come in addition to bug fixes and improvements.
- Firmware is only available for cameras that have been converted to HomeKit Secure Video.
Logitech has begun rolling out a new firmware update for Circle 2 camera owners that utilize the HomeKit Secure Video feature. The updated firmware adds 2 additional sensors to the Home app: occupancy that works as an alternative to its motion sensor, and a light sensor that measures light levels in LUX. Full release notes are as follows:
- Circle 2's PIR based "Occupancy Sensor" is accessible in HomeKit for advanced users.
- In the Home App - it can be used as an alternative to the motion sensor for automations and notifications (not recordings).
- This sensor only works in areas where the camera's view is unobstructed (will not work when the camera is placed behind a window).
- Circle 2's ALS based "Light Sensor" is accessible in HomeKit for advanced users.
- In the Home App - it can be used to view light level values in LUX.
- Other bug fixes and improvements.
While having additional accessories appear in the Home app is always welcome, light based automations are currently not available using Apple's HomeKit app. However, they can be created using a third-party HomeKit app, bringing new ways to automate the home.
Firmware version 8.2.43 will be coming via an automatic update over the coming week, and cannot be requested via the Circle 2 app as it can no longer be used with cameras that have been converted to HomeKit Secure Video. Logitech also notes that HomeKit Secure Router users will need to have their cameras set to "Automatic" or "No Restriction" in order for the camera to receive the update.
Secure video
Logitech Circle 2
Secure video
The Logitech Circle 2 camera supports night vision, 2-way audio, 1080p video, and works both indoors and out, making it one of the most flexible options around. Plus it is one of just a few cameras that supports HomeKit Secure Video.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Dell Mobile Connect just got a whole lot better for iPhone users
A fresh update is now available for Dell Mobile Connect, making the app work just as well with iOS devices as it does with Android phones. Now, iOS users can mirror their screen on their PCs and send files back and forth between devices.
Good news for Apple – its Apple Watch is now exempt from import tariffs
Apple's request to have Apple Watch made exempt from Chinese import tariffs has been successful.
Free money! Add funds to your Apple ID and get 10% extra in some countries.
They say that there's no such thing as a free lunch. But Apple is giving you free money which is even better!
See the temperature of every room in your home with these HomeKit sensors
HomeKit temperature sensors allow you to keep an eye on the state of your home through the Home app or with Siri. Get your report with the best HomeKit temperature sensors around.