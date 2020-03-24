Logitech has begun rolling out a new firmware update for Circle 2 camera owners that utilize the HomeKit Secure Video feature. The updated firmware adds 2 additional sensors to the Home app: occupancy that works as an alternative to its motion sensor, and a light sensor that measures light levels in LUX. Full release notes are as follows:

Circle 2's PIR based "Occupancy Sensor" is accessible in HomeKit for advanced users.

In the Home App - it can be used as an alternative to the motion sensor for automations and notifications (not recordings).

This sensor only works in areas where the camera's view is unobstructed (will not work when the camera is placed behind a window).

Circle 2's ALS based "Light Sensor" is accessible in HomeKit for advanced users.

In the Home App - it can be used to view light level values in LUX.

Other bug fixes and improvements.

While having additional accessories appear in the Home app is always welcome, light based automations are currently not available using Apple's HomeKit app. However, they can be created using a third-party HomeKit app, bringing new ways to automate the home.

Firmware version 8.2.43 will be coming via an automatic update over the coming week, and cannot be requested via the Circle 2 app as it can no longer be used with cameras that have been converted to HomeKit Secure Video. Logitech also notes that HomeKit Secure Router users will need to have their cameras set to "Automatic" or "No Restriction" in order for the camera to receive the update.