Today, Logitech announced the launch of it's latest keyboard case for the most recent iPad Pro launch, the Slim Folio Pro, which is a slight alteration of the Slim Folio for the 9.7-inch iPad. If you've been holding off getting a keyboard case for your iPad Pro until Logitech launched one, today is your lucky day.

It's slim, protective, and versatile. The Slim Folio Pro is similar to Logitech's standard Slim Folio, but with a few specific features for the iPad Pro (2018)

The Slim Folio Pro has everything we've come to expect from a Logitech keyboard case. It has backlit keys, so you can see what you're typing in dark places. It's got a dedicated row of function keys that are mapped to important features on your iPad, like screen brightness, volume controls, and putting the display to sleep.

Your iPad Pro is protected with a hardshell case with precision machined buttons and cutouts. The outside is covered in a soft silicone material that's smooth and easy to clean off.

The area on top of the iPad Pro (2018) keyboard designated as the magnetic connector that charges your Apple Pencil is exposed, so you won't have any conflicting case issues.

When the case is closed and you've tossed your iPad Pro (2018) into your bag, you can rest assured that your Apple Pencil won't fall off and disappear into the abyss that is your gear bag. That's because this model is specially designed with an overlaying flap, which adheres to the case magnetically. There's a special spot on this flap for your Apple Pencil. It lines up perfectly to keep your Apple Pencil charging while also protecting your case.

Though it's similar to the Slim Folio; with the same keyboard layout, the same adjustable positioning, and the same 10-degree sketching angle, the Pro has a couple unique features. For one, the sides of your iPad Pro are exposed, freeing up the four speakers and the magnetic connector on top. As I mentioned above, there is also a special magnetic closure flap with a sleeve for anchoring your Apple Pencil in place.

The Slim Folio Pro is available from Logitech starting today for $120 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $130 for the 3rd-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

From $120 at Logitech