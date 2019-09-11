If you're not a fan of Apple's Smart Keyboard, Logitech has some other really great keyboard cases for the new, and affordable, 10.2-inch iPad.

There are two new keyboard cases: the Logitech Rugged Folio and the Logitech Slim Folio. Both keyboards offer a typing experience that promises to elevate the new iPad's capabilities. You can get work done and easily pack up to move to your next project.

"Logitech has expanded its portfolio to have the ideal keyboard case for the new seventh-generation iPad based on what kind of iPad user you are," said Michele Hermann, Vice President of mobility at Logitech.

The Rugged Folio is for the iPad user who takes their tablet to the construction site. Along with a kickstand, it features shock-absorbent technology that Logitech claims exceeds military standard drop tests, so you can rest assured your iPad will be safe from harm.

The Slim Folio, meanwhile, will turn your iPad into a productivity machine. It's light, protects the iPad from bumps and bruises, and features a typing angle that's held in place with magnets, so you can comfortably type on a desk or your lap. The keyboard case also features a loop to hold the Logitech Crayon.

The Rugged Folio will be available in October for $140, while the Slim Folio will launch in November for $100. You can pick up a 10.2-inch iPad for $329 right now.