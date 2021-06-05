It's crazy to think that another week has flown by, bringing us one step closer to the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct. You might recall that last week a Bloomberg report stated that Nintendo would likely reveal its new Switch 'Pro' hardware before E3. In the excitement of this discovery, rumors began to fly like crazy, and people got swept up in them, sometimes mistaking rumor for fact. I get it, though. I'm incredible stoked for an upgraded Switch variant, and I know several others are too. But to keep from being disappointed, we Nintendo fans really need to take every rumor and "leak" with heaps of sodium. After all, Nintendo hasn't even confirmed they are working on an upgraded Switch yet. Though they usually keep tight-lipped about their hardware and there does seem to be enough evidence to prove that something is in the works. Maybe we'll get some answers during Nintendo's officially-announced E3 presentations. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Nintendo reveals E3 plans

After weeks of radio silence, Nintendo finally announced the time for the E3 Nintendo Direct and Treehouse Live broadcasts this week. We can't wait for Tuesday, June 15 at 9AM PT when the 40-minute presentation will undoubtedly reveal plenty of exciting new games and updates that focus "exclusively on Nintendo Switch software, mostly releasing in 2021." There's a lot we're hoping to see, including news on Breath of the Wild 2 and the fabled Switch 'Pro'. The Nintendo Direct will be followed by a three-hour Nintendo Treehouse Live showing off gameplay, though we don't know what games will be shown yet. Either way, I'm stoked to see what gets announced. Switch Pro's leak central Speaking of the Switch 'Pro,' rumors came to a head-on Tuesday due to two "leaks." Known leaker @CentroLEAKS tweeted that they had seen verified screenshots from a big retailer's internal system showing that the new Switch listing would go live on Friday, June 4, around midnight. That same day, @nintendalerts posted that a retailer's database had listed the Switch Pro in the backend for what translates to roughly $400 USD. We have received and verified a screenshot from a big retailer's internal system that shows a new Switch hardware-related listing will go live on June 4 (around midnight).



That's all we have for now, there's no other data / attributes in the listing right now. pic.twitter.com/fhEzNVORNn — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) June 1, 2021 The Nintendo fandom practically exploded with these two posts. Now, @CentroLEAKS has been correct about some things in the past, but like many leakers, not everything they post has come true. Twitter was abuzz with people anticipating the Switch 'Pro' or "Super Switch" announcement Thursday night. The hype was seriously palpable as people either discussed the pricing for the new Switch, hopes for its capabilities, made fun of it, or flat out trash-talked it. When midnight came and went with no Switch 'Pro' news to speak of, many people started posting memes about their discontent. If Bloomberg's report is correct about Nintendo revealing this hardware before E3, it's still very possible that Nintendo will make this announcement within the next few days. However, nothing is guaranteed, so we'll just have to wait and see. One thing is for sure though, this elongated hype is really starting to burn some fans out. At this rate, many people just need the upgraded Switch to get officially announced so they can get some sleep again. Don't mess with Nintendo