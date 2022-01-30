Best low-cost alternatives to Philips Hue color light bulbs iMore 2022

Philips Hue is a name you see and hear almost everywhere, making it the go-to option for most when it comes to smart lights. However, Philips Hue lights can be pretty expensive, especially once you get into colored bulbs, and they require a separate hub, which only adds to the cost. If you're looking for smart lighting that won't break the bank, these are the best cheap alternatives to Philips Hue color bulbs.

Cost effective color with the best cheap alternatives to Philips Hue color bulbs

The best smart light bulbs are incredibly-convenient to have around. Smart bulbs can save you money on your electricity bill and offer you more control over how much light and what type of light you want in your home. While Hue may reign supreme as the popular high-end choice, the best cheap alternatives to Philips Hue color bulbs can give you a lot of what the brand offers at a much more affordable price point.

The LIFX Color A19 gets our top choice for the best cheap alternative to Philips Hue color bulbs thanks to its ability to produce millions of vibrant colors and 810 lumens of bright light. The LIFX bulb also works with the most popular smart home platforms — Alexa, Google, and HomeKit, and is available at a reasonable price.

If you just want the basics and don't need HomeKit support, the meross Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb with Color gives you a lot of bang for your buck. Even with a low price, this affordable bulb still gives you access to smart controls, millions of colors, dimming, scheduling, and more — all without a separate hub.