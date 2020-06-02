Best Low-cost Alternatives to Philips Hue Color Light Bulbs iMore 2020

When it comes to smart lights, Philips Hue is a name that you see and hear almost everywhere, making them the go-to option for most. However, they can be quite expensive, especially once you get into colored bulbs, and they require a separate hub, which only adds to the cost. If you're looking for smart lighting that won't break the bank, then check out these awesome options.

Cost effective color

Smart lights are handy. They can save you money on your electricity bill, and offer you more control over how much light and what type of light you want in your home. While Philips Hue may reign supreme as the popular high-end choice, low-cost alternatives can give you a lot of what Hue offers at a much more affordable price point.

The Meross Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb with Color two-pack gives you a lot of bang for your buck, and are so cheap that you can buy four for the price of one Philips Hue bulb. Even with a low price, this affordable pack still gives you access to smart controls, millions of colors, dimming, scheduling, and more, all without a separate hub.

Looking to add a little color to your recessed lights? Then you will be hard-pressed to find a better deal than the Feit Electric BR30 Smart LED Light Bulb. This colorful smart bulb works with Alexa and the Google Assistant for convenient voice controls, and a smart app keeps you connected everywhere in your home.