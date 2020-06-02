Best Low-cost Alternatives to Philips Hue Color Light Bulbs iMore 2020
When it comes to smart lights, Philips Hue is a name that you see and hear almost everywhere, making them the go-to option for most. However, they can be quite expensive, especially once you get into colored bulbs, and they require a separate hub, which only adds to the cost. If you're looking for smart lighting that won't break the bank, then check out these awesome options.
- Lowest cost per bulb: Meross Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb with Color
- Works with HomeKit: Sylvania SMART+ A19 Color Bulb
- Brightness on a budget: Novostella Smart LED Light Bulb
- Ceiling the deal: MoKo Smart LED Candelabra Light Bulb
- GU10 too: Frankever GU10 Base Smart LED Light Bulb
- Recessed friendly: Feit Electric BR30 Smart LED Light Bulb
Lowest cost per bulb: Meross Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb with ColorStaff Favorite
Sold in packs of two, the Meross Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb with Color is one of the best values around at $20. This smart light bulb can output up to 810 lumens of bright, colorful light, and it uses just 9 watts of power. Wi-Fi connectivity allows this bulb to work hub-free with smart home assistants like Alexa and the Google Assistant for convenient voice controls, and it even supports schedules, scenes, and dimming controls through an app.
Works with HomeKit: Sylvania SMART+ A19 Color Bulb
Sylvania's SMART+ Color Bulb is one of the few smart bulbs around that works right out of the box with Apple's HomeKit. With built-in Bluetooth, you can be enjoying 16 million colors and shades of white in a matter of minutes. Just install it, scan it with the Home app, and you're on your way. This light bulb also doesn't skimp on brightness either, as it packs in 800 lumens of power.
Brightness on a budget: Novostella Smart LED Light Bulb
If you need the absolute highest levels of brightness on a budget, then this three bulb set from Novostella is the one for you. These bulbs can light the darkest of rooms, hitting up to 1,300 lumens of peak brightness each, all while sipping power at just 13 watts. Along with a companion app, these bulbs also support dimming and tuneable color temperatures, making them highly versatile.
Ceiling the deal: MoKo Smart LED Candelabra Light Bulb
MoKo's Smart LED Candelabra Light Bulb is an affordable alternative to one of the hardest to find, highest priced light bulb types around. This 5-watt bulb can produce up to 400 lumens of light, along with up to 16 million colors, and its compact size is perfect for use in ceiling fans and chandeliers. An on-board Wi-Fi radio makes it smart by connecting to Alexa, IFTTT, and the Google Assistant without a hub.
GU10 too: Frankever GU10 Base Smart LED Light Bulb
There are not many GU10 smart color bulbs around, much less at an affordable price, but this Frankever bulb is just that. This low-cost option still packs in the features, though, as it is capable of millions of colors, dimming, and smart home controls through the Smart Life app. The app supports Alexa, Google, and even Siri through Shortcuts built-into iOS, all connected via Wi-Fi.
Recessed friendly: Feit Electric BR30 Smart LED Light Bulb
The Feit Electric BR30 Smart LED Light Bulb is one heck of a bargain coming in at a fraction of the cost of a Philips Hue equivalent. Despite its low price, this bulb still provides millions of colors and shades of whites, along with 650 lumens of brightness. Plus, this bulb doesn't require a special hub; it just works with your existing Wi-Fi network. The only downside? It supports just Alexa and the Google Assistant, leaving HomeKit left out.
Cost effective color
Smart lights are handy. They can save you money on your electricity bill, and offer you more control over how much light and what type of light you want in your home. While Philips Hue may reign supreme as the popular high-end choice, low-cost alternatives can give you a lot of what Hue offers at a much more affordable price point.
The Meross Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb with Color two-pack gives you a lot of bang for your buck, and are so cheap that you can buy four for the price of one Philips Hue bulb. Even with a low price, this affordable pack still gives you access to smart controls, millions of colors, dimming, scheduling, and more, all without a separate hub.
Looking to add a little color to your recessed lights? Then you will be hard-pressed to find a better deal than the Feit Electric BR30 Smart LED Light Bulb. This colorful smart bulb works with Alexa and the Google Assistant for convenient voice controls, and a smart app keeps you connected everywhere in your home.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Mix it up with 50 smart accessories that work with Alexa and HomeKit
Splitting your smart home accessories between HomeKit and Alexa ensures that you will always have access even if you decide to switch up your phone. Here's 50 flexible accessories that work with both voice assistants.
These are the best smart lights for gaming
Smart lights aren't just for the living room. They can also be used to amp up your gaming setup, whether you want to make your desk flashier or lights that react to the game you're playing. Here are some of our favorite options.
What are the best accessories to go with your Philips Hue Bloom in 2020?
Looking for fun accessories to go with your Philips Hue Bloom? Check these out to get the most out of your ambient lighting.