What you need to know
- Apple is expected to announce iPhone 12 this September.
- We've heard that it will borrow from the iPhone 4 design.
- This concept takes that and creates something stunning.
With Apple likely to announce iPhone 12 this September we're already getting a little giddy at the thought of seeing what Apple has come up with. We've already heard from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that the 2020 iPhones will have more than a look of the iPhone 4 about them. And this concept takes that idea and shows us how awesome the result could be.
This concept – created by DBS Designing and spotted by BGR – looks stunning. It has the flat-edged design that is so popular and it's super, super thin.
In fact, it's probably impossibly thin, but who needs to worry about a little thing like physics? Ignoring that for a minute, the lack of a notch is also very evident here. But there is an addition in the form of Touch ID.
In this case, the fingerprint sensor is underneath the display, something Android phone makers have been doing for a good long while now. Apple can surely do something similar, especially now 3D Touch is no longer this world. We've also gained an extra camera lens around the back, too.
I'd be a very happy man if Apple makes something that looks anything like this come September time. It's not going to happen, but we can fantasize, right?
