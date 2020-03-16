With Apple likely to announce iPhone 12 this September we're already getting a little giddy at the thought of seeing what Apple has come up with. We've already heard from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that the 2020 iPhones will have more than a look of the iPhone 4 about them. And this concept takes that idea and shows us how awesome the result could be.

This concept – created by DBS Designing and spotted by BGR – looks stunning. It has the flat-edged design that is so popular and it's super, super thin.

In fact, it's probably impossibly thin, but who needs to worry about a little thing like physics? Ignoring that for a minute, the lack of a notch is also very evident here. But there is an addition in the form of Touch ID.