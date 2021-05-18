What you need to know
- Apple's new M1 iMac comes with not one, but two Apple logo stickers in the box.
- The two stickers are color-matched to the iMac.
Apple's brand new M1 iMac will arrive in stores this coming Friday and the first-look reports are in. We've already learned so much about the new iMac in the last couple of weeks that we thought we knew it all. But you know nothing, Jon Snow. Nothing at all.
See, in a sign that Apple might have found its whimsy again, each iMac comes with its own pair of color-matched Apple stickers. One is matched to the iMac's main color, the other to its stand. So yeah, there's that.
So there you have it. If you're someone who likes to collect different Apple stickers from the gear they buy, today is a good day! At least, it is if you're planning to bag yourself a new M1 iMac, of course. Hopefully this collection of the best iMac deals we could find will help you pick up a bargain, too.
The new iMac is the first to come with Apple silicon inside, specifically the M1 chip. Early benchmarks show that this is one fast computer and whether you like that aesthetic or not, there's no denying that this is a great desktop computer for the vast majority of people.
