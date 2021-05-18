Apple's brand new M1 iMac will arrive in stores this coming Friday and the first-look reports are in. We've already learned so much about the new iMac in the last couple of weeks that we thought we knew it all. But you know nothing, Jon Snow. Nothing at all.

See, in a sign that Apple might have found its whimsy again, each iMac comes with its own pair of color-matched Apple stickers. One is matched to the iMac's main color, the other to its stand. So yeah, there's that.