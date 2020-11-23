By now, everyone has heard about how fast Apple's new M1 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini run. Speed force fast. And it should, because the system-on-a-chip, the SoC, inside is basically an A14 like you'd find in the latest iPad Air or iPhone 12, but with the extra performance and graphics cores you'd expect in an A14X, and some bonus Mac-specific silicon for things like Thunderbolt, Hypervisor, and Rosetta2, thrown in to top it all off. But after several days of benchmarks and tests, there are a few things about these new M1 Macs that impressed me far more than just the raw speed.

M1 Macs: So hot they're cold First, the M1 Macs stay way, way, way — just to the nth degree way — cooler than the Intel Macs. The Intel Mac Mini during these tests could keep your coffee warm while the M1 Mini stayed just cool to the touch. Legitimately, the only area of regression that I've found in the M1 Macs is… heat generation. Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday If you do want to use your Mac Mini to keep your coffee warm or your MacBook Pro as a heat blanket alternative, then you are going to have to stick with Intel because the M1 Apple silicon versions are just cool as LLJ. M1 Macs: Keep going and going Second, the M1 MacBooks have startling battery life. With the obvious exception of the Mac mini, all the MacBook tests I ran were done purely on battery. No plugs. From beginning to end, starting everything at 100%, after all those tests, the Intel Air was down to 40% battery while the M1 was still at 64%. The Intel Pro was down to 27% battery, while the M1 Pro was still at 70%. Which is good enough when I'm just thinking about working from home while watching virtual events and making my own damn coffee, but when I think about life after the world stops ending, and I'm traveling again, and bouncing between airports and hotels and venues, the ability to write and record and edit and render and upload with that much battery is just… transformative. Literally transformative as in changing the way that I will be able to do my work. I imagine that will be true for a lot of people across a wide range of types of work. M1 Macs: Not quantity but quality