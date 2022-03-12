M2 MacBook Pro 13-inch (2022): Design, features, rumors, and more

Apple did not release a new MacBook Pro with M2 at the March Apple event, yet rumors persist that Apple has a new MacBook on the way with the second generation of Apple silicon. Here's what we think we know about the device.
Release date
As mentioned, we didn't get to see the new MacBook Pro many had told us to expect at the March Apple event, but that doesn't mean it isn't coming. Reports since the event indicate that Apple is still planning to replace the current MacBook Pro with M1 with a version that features the M2 Apple silicon chip, a combination that could make it one of the best MacBooks the company has ever made.
Mark Gurman has previously reported that Apple is planning for another round of Mac releases around May or June, possibly indicating new products at WWDC. He reiterated recently that a new MBP 13-inch is definitely still in development.
Design
If you like the design of the current 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1, we have some good news, the new MacBook Pro will reportedly look exactly like this old one. A report from February cites information that states the new MacBook won't get a design change over the current M1 version and won't follow the footsteps of the MacBook Pro (2021). That means no notch, no new chassis, and a Touch Bar.
To confirm, this MacBook Pro is expected to be 13-inches in size and fit as a direct replacement for the M1 MBP to be sold alongside the 14-inch and 16-inch versions with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips launched late last year.
Features
The new MacBook Pro will reportedly not feature a ProMotion 120Hz display like its big brother. In fact, we've heard almost nothing about purported "new" features for the MacBook Pro. While that may sound disappointing, the new MacBook Pro will likely focus on the introduction of M2.
Processor
Apple is expected to unveil the M2 Apple silicon processor that will power this new MacBook Pro. We don't have any firm insight on performance, but this will likely be a more powerful and/or efficient version of the M1 chip, designed to be an improvement on that base model chip. That means it won't be as powerful as the M1 Pro or M1 Max but does pave the way for an M2 Pro and M2 Max chip further down the line.
Price
The new MacBook Pro is expected to be cheaper than the current MacBook Pro and should fall into a similar price bracket as its M1 predecessor.
Name
One interesting recent report states that Apple "has been internally considering dropping the 'Pro' name from this machine", instead calling it just the MacBook.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
'Frozen' and 'Coco' songwriters pen a new earworm for 'Central Park'
Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, both Oscar winners for “Let It Go” from “Frozen” and “Remember Me” from “Coco,” have turned their magic to Apple TV+ show 'Central Park'
YouTube pauses all monetization in Russia, blocks RT & Sputnik globally
YouTube has announced that it has paused all monetization in Russia while also blocking RT and Sputnik's channels worldwide.
Review: Triangle Strategy is a strong but flawed tactics game
Triangle Strategy turns in a solid plot and characters with some great tactic gameplay innovations. The pacing can feel bogged down though, and a lot of things are unnecessarily unclear on your first playthrough. Here's our review.
Cover up! Check out these awesome sleeves for your MacBook Pro
If laptop bags aren't your thing and you don't like hardshell cases, grab a laptop sleeve and at least protect your new MacBook Pro on the go. Here are our favorites!