M2 MacBook Pro 13-inch (2022): Design, features, rumors, and more

Apple did not release a new MacBook Pro with M2 at the March Apple event, yet rumors persist that Apple has a new MacBook on the way with the second generation of Apple silicon. Here's what we think we know about the device.

Release date

As mentioned, we didn't get to see the new MacBook Pro many had told us to expect at the March Apple event, but that doesn't mean it isn't coming. Reports since the event indicate that Apple is still planning to replace the current MacBook Pro with M1 with a version that features the M2 Apple silicon chip, a combination that could make it one of the best MacBooks the company has ever made.

Mark Gurman has previously reported that Apple is planning for another round of Mac releases around May or June, possibly indicating new products at WWDC. He reiterated recently that a new MBP 13-inch is definitely still in development.

FYI: Still expecting an iMac Pro, for those wondering. M2 versions of the Mac mini, MacBook Pro 13-inch and 24-inch iMac are also in development. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 8, 2022

Design

If you like the design of the current 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1, we have some good news, the new MacBook Pro will reportedly look exactly like this old one. A report from February cites information that states the new MacBook won't get a design change over the current M1 version and won't follow the footsteps of the MacBook Pro (2021). That means no notch, no new chassis, and a Touch Bar.

To confirm, this MacBook Pro is expected to be 13-inches in size and fit as a direct replacement for the M1 MBP to be sold alongside the 14-inch and 16-inch versions with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips launched late last year.

Features

The new MacBook Pro will reportedly not feature a ProMotion 120Hz display like its big brother. In fact, we've heard almost nothing about purported "new" features for the MacBook Pro. While that may sound disappointing, the new MacBook Pro will likely focus on the introduction of M2.

Processor