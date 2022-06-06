What you need to know
- During WWDC 2022, Apple shared news regarding the Metal 3 update for Macs, as well as what it means for anyone playing high-end games on a Mac.
- Apple claims that the Metal 3 update allows "every new Mac to run AAA games with ease."
- Apple also shared that Resident Evil Village from Capcom is coming to Mac.
As part of WWDC 2022 presentation, Apple has shared more about what players of high-end games can expect, and there's a couple of big things to look forward to.
Apple claims that the Metal 3 update brings new support for bigger games, even stating that it enables "every new Mac to run AAA games with ease." The Metal 3 update is coming as part of MacOS Ventura, the next big operating system for Mac users. As part of this committment to higher-quality gaming on Macs, Apple also shared that Resident Evil Village, developed and published by Capcom, is coming to the App Store.
Some of the benefits Metal 3 is bringing to gaming on Mac include faster loading for graphics, allowing developers to have an easier connection between the Mac's storage and graphics processor. There's also MetalFX Upscaling, which is an upscaling method being developed by Apple that allows games to run better by rendering at a lower internal resolution before being displayed.
That's not the only game players have to look forward to, with Hello Games' No Man's Sky also coming to Mac and iPad at some point later in 2022. With the arrival of MacOS Ventura, anyone who owns of the best Macs available right now will have new gaming opportunities open up.
