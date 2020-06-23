During the WWDC keynote, Tim Cook announced that, just like Apple had previously transitioned the Mac from PowerPC to Intel processors, they'd now be transitioning it from Intel to Apple silicon. That's right, Apple silicon, not ARM, because Apple doesn't use ARM chip designs the way other companies do, they license the ARM instruction set for their own custom designs. And, just like Steve Jobs never said PowerPC to x86, but PowerPC to Intel and everyone recognized Intel from… being inside Windows PCs, Tim Cook said Intel to Apple silicon, which everyone will recognize from where they're inside — iPhones and iPads. (Though I do kinda hope Phil Schiller and company comes up with a slicker brand name at some point because PowerPC or Intel Mac is just so much easier to say than Apple silicon Mac. And they've used Fusion and Bionic for iOS generations in the past. But I digress.) Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo So, while there are still a few more Intel Macs that are going to ship, we're basically at the end of Core i5 or i7 or i9 processors being what powers the Mac, and at the beginning of something like the A-series currently found in the iPad Pro taking over. Year of Intel, years of Apple silicon

Back in June of 2005, Steve Jobs predicted the switch from PowerPC to Intel would start at the beginning of 2006 and finish by the end of 2007. And developers were given a cheese-grater tower with a Pentium inside to help get their software going. In January of 2006, the first Intel Macs were announced — the 15-inch MacBook Pro and the iMac. But Apple soundly beat their end goal by announced the last Intel Macs, the Mac Pro, and Xserve — Wikipedia it — by August of 2006. Which was, yeah, way ahead of schedule. Still, Tim Cook laid out a similar timeline for this new Apple silicon transition. Right now, developers can get a Mac mini with an Apple A12Z inside — the same chip currently powering the 2020 iPad Pro. The first Mac with Apple silicon will ship by the end of this year, which some people have assumed will an iPad-like ultralight MacBook, maybe a new 12-inch, and others have hoped would be an homage to the previous transition — either a MacBook Pro, iMac, or both. And, also just like before, the entire transition is expected to take 2 years. Which, while you never know what problems might come up, based on last time, sounds a little like Scotty's estimates from Star Trek at this point. That's how you get your reputation as a miracle worker, after all. It does imply, though, that it's a complete transition, again same as before. If so, maybe it completes the same way as well — with a new Mac Pro and maybe iMac Pro at the very end. In terms of Intel Macs, Tim Cook said Apple still has some new Intel Macs in the pipeline that they're really excited about, and that Apple will continue to release new versions of macOS, beyond this year's macOS Big Sur, for years to come. By way of past being any form of prologue, the last version of macOS — then OS X — to support PowerPC was released in October 2007, just over two years after the transition was announced. PowerPC Macs reached "vintage" status in 2011, six years after the announcement, and "obsolete" status in 2013, eight years after. Which is basically heat death of any and all support. The need for better speeds and feeds

When Steve Jobs explained the PowerPC to Intel transition a decade an a half ago, it all came to this — there were Macs that Apple wanted to make but simply couldn't make using what was currently available from PowerPC or what was on the PowerPC roadmap. In explaining the Intel to Apple Silicon transition now, Tim Cook boiled it all down to the exact same thing — there are Macs that Apple wants to make and simply can't because of the current state of Intel silicon and what's on Intel's roadmap going forward. A big part of that is power per watt, or what some call performance efficiency. Typically, the faster a chip goes, the more power it consumes, and the more heat it generates. That means the speed is limited by the power in general and the heat in specific when dealing with things like laptop enclosures. Back then, Intel was blowing the doors off PowerPC when it came to performance per watt. These days… not so much. Intel's been massively — massively — behind schedule when it comes to shrinking their dyes down below 14 nanometers. They're just beginning to get 10-nanometer chips out the door now. That's important because the smaller the process the more efficient the chipset — you can either do a similar workload at less power or a higher workload at similar power. So, where intel used to be on a two-year cycle, a tick for process shrink and a tock for architecture improvements, it degenerated into tick, tok, tok, tok, tok… you get the idea. And, to keep things moving, Intel went back to their old playbook and just threw cores at everything. Which do improve performance but at the cost of power and heat. So, instead of MacBook Pros with smaller, more efficient chips in those tight aluminum enclosures, we have more, hotter chips, and Apple continuously having to work around them and — forgive the pun — take heat for the thermals. And that's something you just never hear about with the iPad Pro, which has an even tighter aluminum enclosure and, in some cases, way better performance. Apple's also managed to ship new A-series processors each year, every year, right on schedule, for the last decade. Going to 64-bit, adding secure enclaves, switching to custom GPU, adding neural engines, custom controllers, accelerators, and adding wider, more graphically powerful variants for the iPad. It's the difference between dependency and being in charge of your own destiny. I've said this before, a bakery makes fresh bread every day because any day you decide to buy it, you want it to be fresh. For years now, Intel hasn't been able to ensure Mac customers get the best processors every year, any year they want to buy. But wow howdy has Apple done that with A-Series. And at scale, shipping billions of chips over the last decade, from tiny ten-core audio processors for our ears to the latest, industry-leading, arguably industry lapping, A12Z, and A13. For years now, Intel hasn't shipped the features Apple's needed to support things like 5K displays, Touch ID, and H.265 encoding. So, hot damn, Apple put first an S-series variant in the T1 and more recently, an A10 variant in the T2 into Macs just to provide custom timing controllers, storage controllers, secure elements, H.265 encode and decode blocks, and more. When Apple wanted to make Face ID for the iPhone, the silicon, software, and hardware teams worked together for years to make that happen. Integrated feature design like that simply wasn't possible for the Mac before. And wouldn't even be possible if Apple stuck with x86 and delayed the transition for a few years by going AMD instead. With Apple silicon, though, it will be. Transition blame and pain