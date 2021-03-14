Apple may have a record year on its hands when it comes to the Mac.

As reported by MacRumors, a new research note from Barclays says that the firm expects record Mac shipments for fiscal year 2021.

In a research note shared with MacRumors today, Barclays analysts said they expect Apple to report record Mac shipments in the 2021 fiscal year. Apple has seen strong demand for Macs driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the release of Apple silicon Macs.

This year could be huge for the Mac. While the company did release the new M1 MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini last year, a lot of Mac users (or potential new Mac users) have been waiting to see what the company does with its other Macs.

The MacBook Pro is rumored to experience a major refresh in the second half of this year, with the 13-inch MacBook Pro now being upgraded to a 14-inch display, much like the 16-inch MacBook Pro before it.