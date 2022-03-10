AMD has announced a new Radeon W6600X GPU upgrade that buyers of the Mac Pro can now add to their specs. The upgrade is now available for those making a fresh purchase.

People adding the Radeon Pro W6600X to their Mac Pro specification will get a card with 8GB of GDDR6 memory for an additional $300 over the Radion Pro W550X, the new base model option.

AMD announced the upgrade on its website, saying that the card features "up to 80 powerful enhanced Computer Units."

The AMD Radeon™ Pro W6000X series graphics cards powered by AMD RDNA™ 2 architecture, featuring up to 80 powerful enhanced Compute Units and all new AMD Infinity Cache™, engineered to deliver exceptional performance to power through a wide variety of demanding professional applications and workloads. Now available in Mac Pro® computers.

Apple's Intel-based Mac Pro is the last to be updated for Apple silicon with Apple confirming that the switch is in the pipeline during its March 8 event. That event saw the arrival of the all-new Mac Studio, further making the Mac Pro and its $5,999 starting price less compelling for those buying a new machine today.

The new Mac Studio is undoubtedly the best Mac for creatives right now but that could change when the new Mac Pro is announced. Apple hasn\t said when that will be, however.