When Apple announced the new Mac Pro during WWDC in June it saw the end of months of speculation. But all that happened was the speculation then turned to when the new Mac would go on sale. Now we have the clearest sign yet that it might happen soon.

MacRumors cites an anonymous source when it says that the Mac Configuration Utility app – used by technicians in Apple Stores and the like – has been updated to cover putting the Mac Pro into DFU mode. That's the Device Firmware Upgrade mode that faulty machines need to be put into in order to allow detailed diagnostics and restoration actions to take place.