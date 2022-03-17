Mac StudioSource: Rene Ritchie

Apple's Mac Studio is in the hands of all the usual creators and influences, here's a round-up of all the first reviews and unboxings.

Rene Ritchie

TechRadar

The Mac Studio is a fantastic addition to the Mac family. Its laser-like focus on creative professionals means it won't be for everyone, but if you're after a powerful and compact creative workstation, you'll love this.

The Verge

iJustine

Jonathan Morrison

CNET

Peter McKinnon

Engadget

The Verge

The Mac Studio is the computer professional Mac users have been waiting for.

Independent

The Mac studio is the most powerful and capable computer Apple has ever built. At times, using it feels literally astonishing, when you realise that such great power is coming out of such an unprepossessing box.

