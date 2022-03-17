What you need to know
- The first reviews and unboxings of the new Mac Studio have arrived.
- Early impressions indicate the new desktop from Apple is a big hit.
Apple's Mac Studio is in the hands of all the usual creators and influences, here's a round-up of all the first reviews and unboxings.
Rene Ritchie
TechRadar
The Mac Studio is a fantastic addition to the Mac family. Its laser-like focus on creative professionals means it won't be for everyone, but if you're after a powerful and compact creative workstation, you'll love this.
The Verge
iJustine
Jonathan Morrison
CNET
Peter McKinnon
Engadget
The Verge
The Mac Studio is the computer professional Mac users have been waiting for.
Independent
The Mac studio is the most powerful and capable computer Apple has ever built. At times, using it feels literally astonishing, when you realise that such great power is coming out of such an unprepossessing box.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Alleged iPhone 14 design leak suggests no change over iPhone 13
Another iPhone 14 leak suggests that the regular model is going to look just like the iPhone 13.
Laptop-like windowing could be coming to iPadOS, and I'm all for it
This rumored update to iPadOS could unlock the power of the iPad and allow it to become a true laptop replacement for many.
Apple unveils first look at TV+ drama 'The Essex Serpent', debuts May 13
Apple has just unveiled its first look at 'The Essex Serpent', coming to Apple TV+ on May 13. It stars Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston.
These accessories will go great with your Apple AirTags
Apple's AirTag doesn't have any hooks or adhesive for attaching to your precious items. Luckily there are plenty of accessories for that purpose, both from Apple and third parties.