14 and 16-inch M2 Macbook Pro 2023 could be a disappointment — here's why

Apple is expected to refresh its 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros at some point this year, but anyone hoping for a new redesign or huge speed improvements looks set to be disappointed.

With Apple thought to be focusing on trying to get its Apple Reality Pro headset to market, the company is reportedly pulling engineers from other projects. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that a number of products are set for small changes this year as a result — including the MacBook Pro.

Small improvements

Writing in his weekly Power On (opens in new tab) newsletter, Gurman says that the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro updates will arrive "in the first half of this year." They were originally expected to debut towards the end of 2022, but ultimately missed that window.

However, once they do arrive it's unlikely that anyone with the current models will need to upgrade. Gurman says that the design will remain the same, as will the overall features. We can however expect Apple to give the new machines updated M2-series chips. That means that Apple will debut the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips with the update 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

That doesn't mean that we should expect huge speed boosts, however. Gurman says that the new chips will offer "marginal leaps from today's MacBook Pro processors."

While most people are unlikely to be replacing their high-end Apple notebook every year the news that Apple won't be making notable changes this year could be disappointing to some. The chip updates are in line with what we would have expected, of course.

In other Mac news, a larger iMac Pro isn't thought to be in the cards for 2023, while a new 24-inch iMac isn't expected until Apple's M3 chips arrive. That would mean that the M2 iMac will be skipped entirely, while the M3 won't arrive until later in 2023 or early in 2024.