14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro 2023 release date faces another setback

The laptops that just refuse to ship, Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pros, have reportedly been delayed yet again.

The 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro were initially expected to be released towards the end of 2022 but that time came and went. They're now expected to ship within weeks, but a new report by Taiwanese supply chain watchers DigiTimes (opens in new tab) claims that the notebooks have suffered yet another delay.

Despite saying that the refreshed MacBook Pros have been delayed, DigiTimes doesn't explain what the new release timeframe is, however.

Coming soon?

The paywalled DigiTimes report, picked up by MacRumors (opens in new tab), should be taken with a pinch of salt given the source's somewhat checkered history — but it also would surely surprise few people if the products don't ship.

The current conventional wisdom is that Apple plans to ship both the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros with updated M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in the first few months of 2023. But Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously suggested that they would ship in the first quarter of 2023, a timeline that was given when they missed that late-2022 window last year.

At this point, it's difficult to know exactly when Apple will update its high-end notebooks. Those aren't the only machines that professionals are waiting for, either. An updated Mac Pro with Apple silicon is at the top of many lists, and it's expected to use the same M2 Max as the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which will be the best MacBook has ever created for power users.

Apple had previously hoped to ship an M2 Extreme chip inside the Mac Pro, but that now isn't expected to happen. The chip is thought to have had manufacturing issues and would essentially have been two M2 Ultra chips fused together. Notably, the M2 Ultra hasn't even launched yet either, but will likely ship as part of a future Mac Studio refresh.