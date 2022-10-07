Apple could launch a 27-inch Mini LED display in the first quarter of 2023

It looks like we're getting closer to that rumored Mini LED display from Apple.

As spotted by MacRumors, display analyst Ross Young took to Twitter with a tweet that was exclusive to his Super Followers (since that's a thing now). In the tweet, Young predicted that the 27-inch Mini LED display that Apple has been rumored to be working on is delayed.

In a tweet shared with super followers, Young said that Apple had "pushed" the debut of the monitor to Q1 2023. Young is presumably talking about the first calendar quarter of 2023, aka the months from January to March.

What could this 27-inch Mini LED display be?

It's still unclear exactly what this 27-inch Mini LED display might be still. It could be a new Pro Display XDR. It could be a new Apple Studio Display. Or it could be a completely new external display being added to the lineup.

It could even be the long-awaited return of a 27-inch iMac Pro that Apple is looking to boost with a better display for photographers and videographers.

Whatever it is, it won't be the first Mini LED product that Apple has launched. The company has already implemented Mini LED displays in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros as well as the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

There's also a rumor that Apple could hold another event in October. If they do, they are expected to announce new MacBook Pro models featuring the awaited M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The company is also expected to announce the next generation of the base model iPad.

If they do end up holding that event, perhaps we could find out what this 27-inch Mini LED business is all about!