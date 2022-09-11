iPad 10th Gen with USB-C, M2 iPad Pro and Macs coming at Apple October event, says Gurman

Apple's recently held event was all about the iPhone with AirPods getting some of the spotlight. However, it seems that the company has a lot more hardware coming this year. In the latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman has detailed the iPad and Mac hardware we could see at a possible Apple October event.

Gurman says that he's expecting a revamped iPad Pro with an M2 processor, and the 10th gen iPad with its biggest upgrade yet, including a transition to USB-C. He also says Apple is working on M2 versions of three Macs, the Mac mini, Mac Pro, and MacBook Pro, and we can expect at least two of these in October.

Two new iPads and at least two new Macs coming in October

(Image credit: Apple)

It looks like the 10th gen iPad will be the biggest upgrade of the lot. Codenamed J272, it will feature a USB-C port, which will make the entire iPad lineup USB-C. There's no word on whether we'll get a fully-laminated display. However, 9to5Mac is anticipating a slight screen-size increase to 10.5 or as much as 10.9 inches, but no other display improvements like a wide color gamut or higher brightness.

Coming to the iPad Pro (2022), Gurman says we can expect an M2 chip, which has been rumored for a while now. The display/size versions will stay the same, it appears, with an 11-inch LCD model and a 12.9-inch miniLED model. New accessories, including MagSafe, and improved battery life are also expected.

New Macs are inbound, too, as we've heard before. Apple is known to be working on the final piece of its Apple Silicon transition, the Mac Pro. In addition, we've been expecting M2-family upgrades to the MacBook Pro and the Mac Mini. Gurman says we can expect at least a pair of these at the event. It's likely that the Mac Pro is one of them, given it's been a long-time coming.

The MacBook Pros are still somewhat fresh, so if Apple is to leave out one of the three possible Mac launches for the October event, it would likely be the MacBook Pro.