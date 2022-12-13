Apple gifts two 'dream' Mac Studio setups in collaboration with Jonathan Morrison

Two lucky creators just got a sweet Mac Studio setup courtesy of Apple and technology YouTuber Jonathan Morrison.

In a new video posted today to his YouTube channel, Jonathan Morrison revealed that he has been collaborating with Apple to gift two creators with what he describes as a "dream" Mac Studio setup. In addition to the Mac Studio, the setup included a Studio Display, iPhone, AirPods, and iPad Pro.

Morrison said that he "got a chance to surprise my friends with a dream Mac Studio setup which included a Studio Display, Apogee Symphony Desktop, iLoud Micro Speakers and more. The wild twist here is the Mac Studio, Studio Display, iPad were all from Apple who asked if I wanted to surprise an up and coming creator. Ni/Co was an easy choice and I couldn't be happier to see the progress they've made."

You can watch the full video of the collaboration and gifting of the setups below:

The Mac Pro is all we have left to wait for

Apple originally unveiled the Mac Studio and Studio Display at an event in March earlier this year. The Mac Studio, which many have called the bigger sibling to the Mac mini, comes packed with either an M1 Max or M1 Ultra processor and a range of connectivity. The Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K Retina screen, a built-in webcam with Center Stage, and stereo speakers.

At the time, Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said that “we couldn’t be more excited to introduce an entirely new Mac desktop and display with Mac Studio and Studio Display. Mac Studio ushers in a new era for the desktop with unbelievable performance powered by M1 Max and M1 Ultra, an array of connectivity, and a compact design that puts everything users need within easy reach. And Studio Display — with its stunning 5K Retina screen, along with the best combination of camera and audio ever in a desktop display — is in a class of its own.”

The last Mac to make the transition to Apple silicon is the Mac Pro, which Apple has continuously teased over the last year. There is still no exact date when it could launch, however.