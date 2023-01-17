Apple just announced its brand new M2 Pro and M2 Max processors
M2 Pro and M2 Max are here.
Apple has just announced its M2 Pro and M2 Max processors, offering up to 38 GPU cores and 96GB of memory in two brand new devices, the M2 Mac mini, and the M2 MacBook Pro 14 and 16-inch.
"Apple today announced M2 Pro and M2 Max, two next-generation SoCs (systems on a chip) that take the breakthrough power-efficient performance of Apple silicon to new heights. M2 Pro scales up the architecture of M2 to deliver an up to 12-core CPU and up to 19-core GPU, together with up to 32GB of fast unified memory," the company stated.
Apple says M2 Pro is 40% faster than the M1 Pro running Adobe Photoshop, and 80% faster than the i9 16-inch MacBook Pro.
The M2 Pro features a 12-core CPU and up to 19 GPU cores, along with 32GB of unified memory. Meanwhile the M2 Max has up to 38 GPU cores, double the unified memory bandwidth, and up to 96GB of unified memory.
