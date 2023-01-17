Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max chips: Everything you need to know

After months of anticipation, Apple has finally revealed the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The M2 Pro and M2 Max are built on the power and efficiency gains of the Apple M2 chip. They represent a significant jump in performance that will please "Pro" customers whose needs weren't entirely met by M2.

Found in the 2023 MacBook Pro models and the latest Mac mini, the updated chips are more powerful than the 2022 M2 chip and open up new possibilities for the Mac lineup.

What is the M2 Pro chip?

(Image credit: Apple)

M2 Pro is built using a second-generation 5-nanometer process technology. It consists of 40 billion transistors, nearly 20% more than M2 Pro and double what is found on the M2. In addition, the M2 Pro features 200GB/s of unified memory bandwidth and up to 32GB of low-latency unified memory. Offering a 10- or 12-core CPU, the chip provides up to eight high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores. The result is up to 20% faster performance than what's found on the 10-core CPU in M1 Pro. With this, Apple promises apps like Adobe Photoshop can run "heavy workloads faster than ever," with compiling in Xcode up to 2.5x faster than on the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro.

Additionally, the GPU in M2 Pro is configurable with up to 19 cores. It also includes a larger L2 cache. As a result, graphics speeds are up to 30% faster than M1 Pro, which means impressive increases in image processing performance and enabling console-quality gaming.

What is the M2 Max chip?

(Image credit: Apple)

According to Apple, M2 Max is now the world's most powerful and efficient pro laptop chip. With 67 million transistors (10 billion more than M1 Max), it offers three times that of the M2. Its 400GB/s of unified memory bandwidth is twice that of M2 Pro and 4x that of M2. In addition, it supports up to 96GB of fast unified memory.

You'll find the same next-generation 12-core GPU as M2 Pro. However, GPU is even more powerful, with up to 38 cores paired with a larger L2 cache. The result is graphic speed climbs up to 30% higher than on the M1 Max.

How do the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips differ from the M2 chip?

Here's a summary of how the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips differ from the M2:

Swipe to scroll horizontally M2 vs. M2 Pro vs. M2 Max Component M2 M2 Pro M2 Max Transistors 20 billion 40 billion 67 billion CPU cores 8-core up to 12-core 12-core GPU cores up to 10-core up to 19-core up to 38-core Unified memory support up to 24GB up to 32GB up to 96GB Memory bandwidth 100GB/s 200GB/s 400GB/s

Which devices run Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max chips?

Here are the only Apple devices that offer the M2 Pro and M2 Max, respectively:

Apple M2 Pro : 14-inch MacBook Pro (2023), 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023), and Mac mini (2023)

: 14-inch MacBook Pro (2023), 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023), and Mac mini (2023) Apple M2 Max: 14-inch MacBook Pro (2023) and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023)

The Macs that feature the M2 Pro and M2 Max should be around for many years and offer incredible power and reliability. So, it will be a long time before either of these chips feel old and need to be replaced — no need to worry!

The introduction of the M2 Pro and M2 Max came about seven months after the arrival of the M2 chip found in the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) and MacBook Air (2022). These are powerful devices — but not nearly as powerful as the incoming 2023 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.