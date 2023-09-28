Apple's best Mac now costs less at apple.com

Apple's Mac Studio is arguably the best Mac money can buy right now, but there are ways and means to spend less of that hard-earned money to get one. You can keep your eyes peeled for Mac deals, of course. But now there's another option as well.

That new option presents itself via Apple, with the company's refurbished store now offering the latest Mac Studios at discounted rates. The Mac Studio has been part of the store for a while now, but this is the first time that you've actually been able to pick one up.

This all means that getting your hands on the entry-level $1,999 Mac Studio will now cost you $300 less — just $1,699 — if you're willing to go refurbished.

More Mac, less money

That base model gets you quite the Mac, too. It comes with an M2 Max chip that's paired with 32GB of RAM. Storage is handled by a 512GB SSD, too.

MacRumors first noted the new availability of refurbished Mac Studios, with an even more capable M2 Ultra model selling at a $600 discount. That means that the new price of $3,999 falls to just $3,399. And you'll get a lot of Mac for your money. The M2 Ultra Mac Studio comes with 64GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, not to mention that super-speedy M2 Ultra.

Buying a refurbished Mac is a great way to save money while still getting a computer that is as close to new as you're going to find. You can even add AppleCare Plus if you want added peace of mind, too.

The Mac Studio is the most powerful Mac around, joined by the Mac Pro at the very top of Apple's lineup. If you don't need any of the expansion potential afforded by the Mac Pro, the Mac Studio is cheaper and smaller which makes it a great option for so many power-hungry workflows.