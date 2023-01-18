Apple's latest Macs should have arrived last year and there's proof
Is it the MacBook Pro (2022) or MacBook Pro (2023).
Apple finally got around to announcing new MacBook Pro and Mac mini hardware this week after months and months of rumors. But it turns out that they really were late.
We’d originally been told to expect Apple to announce the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro notebooks toward the end of 2022, but that obviously didn’t happen.
Now, we have what looks like the best proof yet that Apple had planned to ship these Macs last year — and that proof is Apple’s own video.
Done by the date
Apple released its new products via a press release earlier this week but also shared a new video on its website that effectively offered a mini-event format announcement. But as some eagle-eyed viewers saw, that video was uploaded to Apple’s servers in 2022.
Case closed.
Huh interesting… 2022 is indeed in the url and the video filename… 🤔 https://t.co/7OLnDWlyjL pic.twitter.com/Q6HZ3JX023January 17, 2023
It still isn’t clear why Apple chose not to announce these new Macs in 2022 as was initially planned, but it’s possible that some development hurdles needed to be overcome in terms of those new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. Apple also still has to iron out the M2 Ultra, while it’s said to have canned plans for an M2 Extreme chip.
Whatever the reason, the new Macs are here now. Or at least they will be once they ship to the public next week. We’re still expecting a new Mac Pro to join them within the next few months, finally refreshing Apple’s best Mac with its custom silicon.
Apple also released new HomePod hardware today. The updated $299 speaker will go on sale next month and features new temperature and humidity sensors. Apple will also enable those same sensors in the HomePod mini via a software update set to arrive next week.
