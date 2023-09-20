Apple's M2 Ultra Mac Pro is now available refurbished for the first time

Apple announced the M2 Ultra Mac Pro back at WWDC in June 2023 to complete the transition away from Intel chips. It's an expensive machine to be sure, but buyers can now choose to buy from Apple's refurbished store to save some money instead of buying new.

That's after Apple added the new M2 Mac Pro to its refurbished store for the first time, offering it to the growing list of refurbished options for those who would rather save some cash than buy new.

Like all of Apple's refurbished products, the new Mac Pro is available with a discount when compared to new — and each computer is checked and repackaged to ensure you'll get a machine that appears new.

Up to $1,500 off

The new refurbished Mac Pros were first spotted by MacRumors, with customers able to save up to $1,500 off the price people would pay when buying a new model. Discounts tend to be around the 15% mark, and you'll also receive the same accessories as if you were buying a brand-new model. That means you'll get a power cable, a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, and a mouse.

You'll get a warranty, too, spanning a full year. You'll also get a 14-day return window and AppleCare Plus can also be added if you need the extra peace of mind as well.

As for the Mac Pro itself, the base model comes with a 24-core CPU and a 60-core GPU, while 64GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD round out the main specifications. It also comes with seven PCIe expansion slots while users can connect up to six Pro Display XDRs should they want to. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 are also supported out of the box, too. A pair of 10Gb Ethernet ports round out the connectivity while a headphone hack with high-impendence support is also included.