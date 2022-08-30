Apple's Mac supply has normalized, say analysts at JPMorgan

The supply chain disruptions and silicon shortage seem to be settling down after what seems like a long wait. Apple was among those that were less affected by it, but whatever crunch it was facing for its Macs seems to be on the way out. Analysts at JPMorgan are saying that Apple's Mac supply has normalized, reports CNBC.

Expect lower wait times for your Mac orders

JPMorgan is now saying that the wait times for Apple's Mac devices have reduced to five days on average and eight days in North America. Back in June, this number was as high as 15 days globally, and 18 for North America.

Those numbers were often far worse for some consumers. As we had reported back in May, some customers had to wait for months to get their hands on a Mac of their choice. Apple's best MacBook, the MacBook Pro (2021), had a wait time of 7-9 weeks for both the 14-inch and 16-inch models in the U.S., UK, Germany, and Australia.

We had seen this more recently as well, with the newly launched Apple MacBook Air with M2 (2022.) Launched in June, the delivery dates for this shiny new Mac quickly slipped into July and even early August. Many configurations were delayed for even longer, with limited becoming available and selling out quickly.

Apparently, the wait times for the iPad are still longer than usual. With the wait times for the Mac dropping, the iPad has overtaken the Mac in the race to be the Apple product line with the longest wait times. While the wait times for most Apple products declined, the wait time for the iPad has gone up from 8 days to 11 days.

So if you're planning on getting one of Apple's best iPads, you might have to wait a bit longer. If you want a Mac instead, you'll be able to get it quicker.