Apple's newest MacBook Air with M3 is $100 off in both sizes – starting at just $999

Apple’s M3 MacBook Air is the newest model in the line-up. Back in March, Amazon put the laptop up for its first major discount just three weeks after launching. And now, this deal is back, and even extends to the larger model – giving shoppers the chance to save.

The 13-inch MacBook Air starts at $1,099 and the 15-inch at $1,299 – a fair price we’d be happy to recommend for the package. However, thanks to this Amazon discount, you can now save $100 when you pick one up at Amazon across both models.

Save $100 on the M3 MacBook Air

13-inch M3 MacBook Air, 256GB | $1,099 $999 at Amazon Less than a month old, get $100 off the M3 Macbook Air 13-inch, complete with 8GB of Unified Memory and 256GB of storage. This deal is only available in the Midnight color, with the other colors remaining at the usual RRP. There are also no discounts on any of the other configurations, some of which are also out of stock.

Unveiled earlier this year on March 8, Apple's M3 MacBook Air is undoubtedly one of the best MacBooks in the line-up. It combines the design and portability of Apple’s famed Air line, with the raw power and efficiency of the M3 chip. In our review, we were wowed by the excellent performance of that chip and its stellar battery life. While it likely won’t tempt M2 MacBook or even M1 MacBook Air owners to upgrade, if you’re still hanging onto an Intel MacBook, or want to join the party for the first time, this is the model for you.

Apple’s M3 chip is faster and more powerful than the M2 chip, which was faster than the M1 before it. As you might expect, that means it is faster than ever when it comes to loading up apps, multitasking, rendering, gaming, and more. It’s also more efficient than its predecessors, so you get all of that power without sacrificing battery life. Indeed, the M3 MacBook Air is faster in benchmark scores than the old M1 MacBook Pro, which cost $1,999 when it debuted.