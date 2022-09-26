Apple's October event might not happen after all

Apple's rumored October 2022 event might not be an event at all, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Instead, we might have to make do with new products being announced via press release if comments in a recent newsletter turn out to be accurate.

Writing in the weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple might choose to go the press release route this year because "none of these new products is a major departure for Apple."

According to Gurman, Apple is ready to announce a number of new products featuring new versions of the M2 chip that were announced alongside the current MacBook Air earlier this year.

M2 and M2 Pro Mac minis

M2 Pro and M2 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros

M2 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros

However, Gurman believes that these machines are all about the updated internals and that we shouldn't expect big new announcements. As such, Gurman has been wondering "does Apple really have enough here to make it worth pulling together another highly polished launch event?"

Apparently not. "It seems unlikely. Apple may ultimately end up feeling differently, but I think the company (as of now) is more likely to release its remaining 2022 products via press releases, updates to its website and briefings with select members of the press—rather than via a major iPhone-style keynote."

If Gurman is correct, we may see a series of press releases that announce the updated products next month — possibly with a new update every day throughout the week. We've seen such a cadence before, and it could well happen again.

Gurman has already pointed to 2023 as being the year when Apple finally announces the rumored mixed reality headset. Such a product would require an event, but without it the press release approach could wind up being the way to go — unless there is a design change to the products that we don't yet know about, of course.