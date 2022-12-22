Apple's Self Service Repair program now includes more Macs and the Studio Display
Apple's Self Service Repair program already gave people the tools and know-how to fix their portable Macs and iPhones, but now it's also been expanded to include other devices.
After initially focusing on iPhones, the Self Service Repair program branched out to the M1 MacBook Air and all three M1-based MacBook Pro laptops. The entire program recently also went live in some European countries for the first time.
But this latest change adds more options for those who want to be able to repair their products, with the M1 iMac, M1 Mac mini, and Mac Studio added to the list. Those who wish to take their own Apple Studio Display apart can also do that. However, as Six Colors (opens in new tab) notes, the new additions are only available to those in the United States.
Self service
The Self Service Repair program lets people hire the tools required to complete basic device repairs at home while also giving them official Apple-licensed parts with which to complete them.
The program has come under fire over how huge repair accessories are shipped and the costs associated with that. But for those who want to get their hands dirty with the safety net of genuine Apple repair guides and genuine parts, it's an option that wasn't there all that long ago.
Of course, those who would still prefer to have a professional repair their iPhones and Macs can do that. But, for most people, having the repair by an Apple Store or authorized repair center is probably the best course of action.
People who want to fix their devices can now gain access to Apple parts, tools, and manuals via the Self-Service Repair (opens in new tab) Store.
