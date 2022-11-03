Beat the Black Friday rush and save $400 on the 14-inch MacBook Pro

We know that Black Friday might be one of the best times to buy a Mac this year, but with deals like this, you can beat the Black Friday rush and save a ton of money.

Buying through Best Buy saves you $400 on the 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021), complete with 512GB of Storage, 16GB of RAM, and Apple's M1 Pro 14-core chip. It truly is a performance beast, and at this price, it's even cheaper than the newer 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 with equivalent specs.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro, 2021) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Incredible savings



The 14-inch MacBook Pro from last year is still one of the best MacBooks you can buy right now, and saving a whopping $400 on a Mac is a rare treat. Take advantage of all the power the M1 Pro provides and beat the Black Friday rush.

There's no doubt in our mind that this is one of the best Black Friday Mac deals (opens in new tab) we've ever seen, and its still weeks away.

On top of being a better deal, the MacBook Pro (2021) is just a better laptop than Apple's newer M2 MacBook Pro because it has an updated design with more accessory support.



The MacBook Pro (2021) (opens in new tab) isn't stuck in the past with only USB-C ports as the only I/O on the device, and regardless of what the numbers may indicate, the M1 Pro is still the better chip and offers more CPU and GPU power. But wait, there's more!

Apple finally removed the unloved Touch Bar from the MacBook Pro (2021) and instead added a complete set of physical function keys that include keyboard shortcuts have replaced the OLED strip on the top row of the keyboard. To the right, you'll still find a Touch ID button. It's much bigger than those on previous models. The Touch ID is entirely black with no backlighting, and it also serves as a power button.

Beyond the new function key row and redesigned Touch ID, the rest of the MacBook Pro's Magic keyboard is similar to those found on more recent models. These keyboards finally did away with the controversial butterfly mechanism and now use a scissor-switch arrangement. The resulting input feels solid and natural, as it should be on a laptop.