Save up to $500 on a new MacBook with some incredible savings on the entire line

Cyber Monday may technically be tomorrow, but it looks like someone didn't tell the MacBook deals. There have been some massive savings on the whole line, with big discounts and lowest prices. The Two newest M2 models for example have both seen new lowest-ever prices, with savings as big as $500 on the more expensive laptops.

We've located all the best deals and put them in a single, massive list for you below., There are also automatically updating price comparison tools too, so you can see the most up-to-date price as well. Cyber Monday is a super solid time to get yourself a new MacBook, so read on to find the best price possible.

Cyber Monday MacBook deals highlights

Today's best Cyber Monday MacBook deals

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M1 | (Was $999) Now $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is still a terrific laptop with a very pretty price tag. This discount could get even better over Cyber Monday if stock levels last that long. Some of us here at iMore actually prefer the build style of this model over the latest one too. Sooooo, sleek.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M2 |(Was $1,199) Now $1,049 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) The MacBook Air M2 and its silky aluminum frame have seen some great discounts since its release, and we've now got a nice $150 discount over at Amazon. That's the lowest price still, and is unlikely to shift too much over the next few days.

(opens in new tab) 13-inch MacBook Pro M1 | (Was $1,299) Now $960 at Amazon (opens in new tab) It should be noted that the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro is identical to the latest model except for its chip. Instead of finding the Apple M2, it includes an Apple M1. This deal makes it around $150 cheaper than the M2 model - so you gotta make a choice. Is the M2 chip worth $150? Probably, but the M1 is still a solid chip option if you want to spend less.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14-inch | (Was $1,999) Now $1,599 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Wow, that's more like it! This is about $390 cheaper than the modest deal running a few days ago — a proper Cyber Monday MacBook deal if ever there was one! We expect this to go fast. This version packs 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro M2 | (Was $1,299) Now $1,149 at Amazon (opens in new tab) It looks a little old, but there's nothing old about what's inside. This is the biggest reduction we've seen on this MacBook Pro, so this continues to be its lowest price.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14-inch 1TB SSD | (Was $2,199) Now $1,949 At B&H Photo (opens in new tab) The 1TB option here is massive, storing many apps and files. Over at B&H Photo, you can save $200 off this configuration, making it at least a little more affordable.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro M2 512GB SSD| $1,299 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) This MacBook Pro M2 deal will net you more storage space in your MacBook Pro M2, letting you store more files. B&H Photo has more customization options than other retailers, so you can get the exact MacBook Pro you're looking for.

Cyber Monday MacBook Air M2 Deals

The MacBook Air M2 is the latest to join the MacBook range, bringing some great specs to the family. The new design is slim and slick, the bigger screen sumptuous and colorful, and the M2 chip is earth-shatteringly suitable for such a portable machine. It's available in some cool new colors, and the keyboard and battery life have been improved too. It may not be the MacBook Pro with M1 Pro or Max, but it's a little powerhouse that will do great for almost anyone.

Cyber Monday MacBook Air M1 Deals

The previous generation of MacBook Air with M1 is still no slouch, packing some beefy specs to go with its slim frame. The M1 chip is a great option even after the release of the M2, and the 13.3-inch display is still bright and beautiful. Of course, you won't get the most up-to-date machine, but you could save a lot of money.

Cyber Monday MacBook Pro M2 Deals

The MacBook Pro M2 is the newest MacBook Pro, although the only thing that's changed is the new M2 chip. It's the only way to get the touch bar if that's important to you, although you'll get essentially the same machine as the 2020 model in all other aspects. The chassis is the same, the screen is unchanged, and the keyboard is slightly shallow. That M2 chip is still a sight to behold, but if you want the M2 with a little more cooling, it could be the one for you.

Cyber Monday MacBook Pro 14 and 16-inch Deals

The 14 and 16-inch MacBooks Pro are still the most powerful MacBooks in the lineup, offering professional specs for the most power-hungry power users. The M1 Pro and M1 Max chips are potent, and both machines have more RAM than you can shake a stick at. The new screens with a notch are big and beautiful, and the revised design looks excellent. They aren't cheap, but there have been great deals since release, and they've continued into Cyber Monday.

Which MacBooks are the newest? The M2 MacBook Air (2022) and M2 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) are the only new MacBooks that were released this year. There will be NO more released before the end of the year, according to Apple.

What's the best Cyber Monday MacBook deal? Perhaps the best Cyber Monday MacBook deal is a saving of $200 on the original M1 MacBook Air, now just $799.

Can I still get a Cyber Monday MacBook deal? Yes, many MacBook deals will just roll through the weekend and into Cyber Monday!