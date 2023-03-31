Forget the 15-inch MacBook Air, the 13-inch might shrink

Amid ongoing rumors that Apple is getting ready to launch a 15-inch MacBook Air, a future 13-inch MacBook Air could be about to shrink. That's according to a new report by an oft-reliable analyst.

The M2 MacBook Air currently has a 13.6-inch display, but a new report says that a future model could see that shrink to just 13.4 inches. But on a more positive note, it'll also gain an OLED display in the process.

Apple has long been rumored to have plans to move multiple product lines away from LCD displays and towards OLED with the MacBook Air just one of those making the switch. It's also thought that Apple's best iPad, the iPad Pro, will join the MacBook Pro in getting a similar OLED display.

Smaller, but not small enough

The idea of Apple launching a smaller MacBook Air might have some thinking of the 11-inch model of yesteryear. But this new model is nothing like that, with the slight shrinking simply down to the change of display technology.

The news of the change comes via display analyst Ross young who shared it with his paid Twitter followers. MacRumors (opens in new tab) subsequently reported on the tweet (opens in new tab).

Young expects that Apple will release the larger 15-inch MacBook Air in 2023, using the existing LCD technology that it employs elsewhere. That too would presumably get an OLED upgrade in the future.

As for the MacBook Pro, that isn't expected to go OLED until 2026 at the earliest, while the iPad Pro could get 11-inch and 12.9-inch OLED models as soon as 2024.

Young does have form for getting these kinds of claims right of course. He famously confirmed that the iPhone 14 Pro would support a variable 120Hz refresh rate before it did, with the same being said for the MacBook Pro.

Those hoping for the return of the miniature 11-inch MacBook Air might be left to wonder what might have been, unfortunately. We keep hearing rumors of Apple reviving the 12-inch MacBook, but that has so far simply not happened.