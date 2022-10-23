Gurman: New Mac Mini and MacBook Pros to debut in the coming months, testing on Mac Pro ramping up

Apple recently refreshed its iPhone lineup, followed by its iPad lineup. That leaves out the Mac lineup, which has multiple models due for refresh. Sure, we got the MacBook Air refresh earlier this year, but the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and Mac Pro are yet to get an upgrade to the next-gen Apple Silicon.

Mark Gurman has now given us a bit of an update about when we could see these new Mac machines. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said that we can expect the MacBook Pro and Mac Mini in the coming months and that the development on the Apple Silicon Mac Pro has ramped up.

Apple Silicon Mac Pro likely to finally arrive in 2023

Gurman gave a bit of insight into what we can expect from the Mac refreshes, too. To begin with, Gurman says that the work on the Apple Silicon Mac Pro is ongoing. He said it won't debut until 2023, but the testing has ramped up. Gurman doesn't have an exact launch timeline for this model, but it will complete the Apple Silicon transition which began in November 2020 and was expected to take two years.

He says the Mac Pro will feature Apple Silicon that is two to four times as powerful as the M2 Max. He sees the Mac Pro getting options of 24 and 48 CPU cores and 76 and 152 graphics cores, and up to 256 gigabytes of memory. Apple is currently testing one with 24 CPU cores (16 performance and 8 efficiency cores), 76 graphics cores, and 192 GB memory, running macOS Ventura 13.3.

Gurman also detailed what we can expect from the new MacBook Pro models. He says, "I’m told that these laptops will come in M2 Pro and M2 Max configurations. The M2 Max will have 12 CPU cores—made up of 8 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores—and 38 graphics cores. It will also continue to come with up to 64 gigabytes of memory. Those options will be available across both screen sizes."

Lastly, is the Mac mini. Gurman says we can expect an M2 Mac mini to get the same version of the chip as the MacBook Air. Apple is also looking at a Mac mini with the M2 Pro chip and has tested the same. All these updates to the best Macs are expected to arrive in the coming months, with November, January, and spring 2023 being the likely release times.