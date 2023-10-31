Apple finally unveils colorful M3 iMac at October event

Apple has just unveiled its brand new M3 iMac in the same seven colors as the previous model at its October Scary Fast event.

The new iMac is the same as the previous model, featuring a 24-inch 4.5k Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a six-speaker sound system, studio quality mics, and Touch ID.

The new M3 chip is built on the 3nm process and features hardware-accelerated ray tracing. It's CPU cores are 30% faster than the M1 chip, and its efficiency cores are 50% faster than M1 while using half the power. The 10-core GPU is 65% faster than the M1 chip. Overall, Apple says M3 is up to 2x faster than the M3 iMac, and up to 2.5x faster than its old 27.5-inch Intel models. It's also 4x faster than the old 21.5-inch iMac, so this is a massive iMac upgrade no matter what you're coming from.

The M3 iMac features Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, up to 24GB of Unified memory, and up to 2TB of storage.

The new iMac starts at $1,299 in the U.S. for the 8-core CPU or $1,499 for the 10-core version. Both feature 8GB of Unified Memory and a 256GB SSD, as well as two Thunderbolt ports, two USB 3 ports, a Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Gigabit Ethernet. They're available to pre-order from today and will be released on November 7.

M1 iMac

The M1 iMac first debuted in April 2021 and was the second desktop Mac to benefit from M1 after the Mac mini. While M1's power and efficiency rendered it a great fit for Apple's stylish all-in-one, the desktop has remained an afterthought ever since. It's great to see a new one finally hitting shelves soon.

