New iMac in "advanced stage of development," launching in the second half of 2023 at the earliest

Apple has been doing a good job updating its Macs, especially since the Apple Silicon transistion began. While we're still waiting for the Mac Pro to get the Apple Silicon refresh to complete the transistion, it looks like we're getting another iMac refresh this year.

Mark Gurman, in his latest Power On newsletter (opens in new tab), confirmed that an iMac is advanced stages of development, and we may see it launch in 2023 after all. This refresh will be the first one for the much-loved iMac since it received the Apple Silicon treatment back in April 2021.

iMac refresh enters "engineering validation testing"

Gurman confirmed that the new iMac has proceeded to the next stage in its development. He said that the model will come in the 24-inch size as it currently exists, which means that the 27-inch version likely isn't coming out this year.

Gurman wrote, "I can now share some good news. Apple Inc.’s next iMac desktop is at an advanced stage of development called engineering validation testing, or EVT, and the company is conducting production tests of the machine."

Gurman had recently talked about this iMac, saying that it will most likely come with the M3 chip, skipping the M2 generation. He reiterated this, saying that Apple has developed it on the same timeline as the M3 chip.

Gurman wrote, "The new iMacs will, of course, be more powerful — with a new M-series chip to replace the M1. There also will be some behind-the-scenes changes. The computer will see some of its internal components relocated and redesigned, and the manufacturing process for attaching the iMac’s stand is different."

The new iMac has two models in development, codenamed J433 and J434. They're not expected to go into mass production for at least three months. As such, we won't see this new iMac join the ranks of the best Macs before the second half of 2023.