USB-C Magic Mouse, Trackpad, and Keyboard to launch with the next iMac

Apple recently unveiled the next best iPhone series, the iPhone 15. One of the biggest changes with this generation is the USB-C port, which has finally replaced the aging Lightning connector. The immediate follow-up question has been — When will the rest of Apple's Lightning products get the USB-C treatment?

So far, in addition to the iPhone 15, Apple has also upgraded the AirPods Pro 2 to USB-C. However, there are still a bunch of Apple accessories that have the Lightning port, including the Magic accessories for Mac. In his latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman revealed that Apple would be updating the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard will arrive alongside the next iMac.

AirPods and AirPods Max likely to follow

Gurman has previously talked about the next iMac, which is likely going to be revealed in October. We've heard that it's going to be powered by the next-gen M3 chips, and it looks like the new iMac will also mark the USB-C transition for Mac accessories.

Apple's Magic accessories, the Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad, currently come with the Lightning port. With the next iMac set to be the first launch after Apple's iPhone USB-C transition, these accessories are set to get the USB-C treatment next.

Gurman also noted that the standard AirPods are likely to get the USB-C upgrade in 2024. He also confirmed that the AirPods Pro are also due for the USB-C upgrade, although he didn't say when those would arrive.

The USB-C transition for the Magic accessories, especially the Magic Mouse, is going to be interesting. The current version has the Lightning port at the bottom, which has been a subject of ridicule for years. With the transition finally set to change the port, it remains to be seen whether Apple will finally change the location of the port on the Magic Mouse.