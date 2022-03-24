Apple's Magic Mouse is popular among everyone who uses it and while its low profile feel might not be for everyone, others swear by it. But it has a problem — you have to turn the thing on its side to charge it which is maddening. Unless you follow this fix, that is.

The fix comes courtesy of YouTube channel Unncesessary Inventions and involves 3D printing a mount that sits beneath the Magic Mouse itself and raises it off the desk. That then gives you room to connect a right-angled Lightning cable and still use your Magic Mouse while it charges. It's genius in its simplicity and you can see how it all goes down on YouTube right now.