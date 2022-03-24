What you need to know
- The Lightning port for charging the Magic Mouse is on the bottom because Jony Ive.
- Someone created a contraption that allows a cable to be connected to the Magic Mouse while maintaining its usability.
- It turns out you can't charge and use a Magic Mouse at the same time no matter how hard you try.
Apple's Magic Mouse is popular among everyone who uses it and while its low profile feel might not be for everyone, others swear by it. But it has a problem — you have to turn the thing on its side to charge it which is maddening. Unless you follow this fix, that is.
The fix comes courtesy of YouTube channel Unncesessary Inventions and involves 3D printing a mount that sits beneath the Magic Mouse itself and raises it off the desk. That then gives you room to connect a right-angled Lightning cable and still use your Magic Mouse while it charges. It's genius in its simplicity and you can see how it all goes down on YouTube right now.
Today I decided to design a fix to Apple's biggest design flaw on the Magic Mouse and the way you charge it....but Tim Cook really took me for a wild ride on this one.
But alas, there's a problem. While the Magic Mouse continues to function when in the mount and you can indeed charge it, you can't do both at the same time. For reasons known only to Apple, plugging the Magic Mouse into a power source stops its sensor from working, making all of this a bit of a waste of time. It turns out the Magic Mouse won't function when plugged in. Why, Apple? Why?!
If this bothers you as much as it does me, there are plenty of other Magic Mouse anternatives that you can buy instead. And you can charge them all at your leisure, too!
