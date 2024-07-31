Logitech is working on a mouse that could last forever, finally letting you ditch the Magic Mouse for good

Apple's Magic Mouse is certainly a clicker that gets people talking. You either love or hate the design, usually spurred on by the charging port on the bottom. But Logitech is working on a mouse that would let you ditch the Magic Mouse for good.

In an episode of The Verge's Decoder podcast, Logitech's CEO hinted at a future mouse that could last forever. Instead of chucking the mouse in the bin when the next shiny upgrade comes along, you'd simply get new features via software updates, likely through a subscription model. This "forever mouse" concept is inspired by those timeless wristwatches – reliable, well-designed, and built to last.

What would a "forever" mouse look like?

Logitech CEO Faber shared her encounter with a prototype that was "a little heavier" but offered "fantastic-quality" and impeccable design. That's a trade-off you might have to make. The mouse would be a tad weighty, sure, but it’s a small price to pay for such longevity. Although, that could exclude gamers from this accessory.

However, before you get too excited, Logitech hasn't committed to bringing this marvel to market just yet. Faber herself acknowledged the challenge lies in devising a sustainable business model without slapping an exorbitant price tag on the hardware. A suggestion from Decoder host Nilay Patel pegged the price at $200 – a steep climb from the average $26 mouse but within reach for pros and tech enthusiasts.

Speaking of pricing, Faber floated the idea of subsidising the hardware through subscription payments. While software updates via a subscription model could make your mouse evergreen, the thought of paying regular fees might put some off. Plus, there’s the niggling issue of running constant peripheral software, which can hog computer resources – something Logitech users have grumbled about in the past.

On the flip side, the durability of this everlasting mouse is yet to be dissected. Self-repair and upgrade options could be key here, with Logitech possibly expanding its partnership with iFixit to include more parts and guides. Think hot-swappable buttons, replaceable shells and wheels, detachable cables, and customisation galore. Or, when you want a new mouse, being able to sell it on for a refurb.

