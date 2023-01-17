Apple unveils new Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro chips and a stunning new low price

Apple has just unveiled a stunning new Mac mini with all-powerful new M2 and M2 Pro chips, and a new $599 price tag.

The new Mac mini is the same chassis as the old one, now sporting the all-new M2 Pro chip and the M2.

"Compared to the previous-generation Mac mini, M2 and M2 Pro bring a faster next-generation CPU and GPU, much higher memory bandwidth, and a more powerful media engine to Mac mini, delivering extraordinary performance and industry-leading power efficiency. Both models feature an advanced thermal system for exceptional sustained performance," the company stated.

The latter makes the device more affordable than ever, starting at just $599. It features an 8-core CPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. It also features 100GB/s bandwidth for memory, and ProRes acceleration for faster video editing in articles like Final Cut Pro.

The M2 Pro chip has a 19-core GPU, 12-core CPU, and up to 32GB of unified memory.

The M2 Mac mini also features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, with support for up to one 8K display on the M2 Pro model now available. It also features an upgraded headphone jack and Wi-Fi 6E.

Oh it's fast

Apple says machine learning on the new Mac mini is 22x faster than on the i7 version of the previous Mac mini in Pixelmator Pro and up to 5x faster than the bestselling Windows desktop, which reportedly runs an Intel i5 chip, Intel UHD Graphics 730, and Windows 11.

The new Mac mini is available to order from January 17 and will arrive in store on January 24. The Pro version starts at $1,299. With education pricing, you can get the M2 Mac mini for just $499, which is an absolutely phenomenal deal on a desktop Mac with the M2 chip.

Apple also unveiled a new MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips options, starting at $1,999.