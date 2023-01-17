Apple unveils new M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro (2023), starting at $1,999
The new MacBook Pro is here.
Apple has officially unveiled its brand new MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.
"Apple today announced the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro featuring M2 Pro and M2 Max, Apple’s next-generation pro silicon that brings even more power-efficient performance and battery life to pro users. With M2 Pro and M2 Max — the world’s most powerful and efficient chip for a pro laptop — MacBook Pro tackles demanding tasks, like effects rendering, which is up to 6x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro, and color grading, which is up to 2x faster," the company stated.
The new M2 MacBook Pro offers the same two sizes as the previous version, now with up to 22 hours of battery life and Wi-Fi 6E. It also supports 8K displays for the first time and offers up to 96GB of unified memory.
The new MacBook Pro is available to order today, January 17, starting at $1,999. It will be available in stores from January 24. Apple has also unveiled a new M2 Mac mini with a starting price of just $599.
Out with the old
Apple's previous best MacBook, the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro, featured the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. That model had big performance boosts over the original M1 Apple silicon chip. It also came with a redesigned, squarer chassis allowing for more airflow.
The display was a mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR Display featuring 1,000 nits of brightness (1,600 peak), and a 120Hz refresh rate display that automatically varies depending on use case to preserve the battery.
The MacBook Pro also brought back more ports including MagSafe charging, a headphone jack, HDMI port, and an SD card slot as well as three Thunderbolt 4 ports.
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9
