A new M3 Max MacBook Pro with a whopping 40 GPU cores is in the works

Over the weekend, Bloomberg reported that Apple has begun testing a base version of its new M3 chip with a Mac believed to be the Mac Mini.

Fast-forward a few days and further reports from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggest that Apple has been working with a powerful new M3 Max chip with up to 40 GPU cores that's being tested in a new high-end MacBook Pro.

Rumors are ramping up as we roll into the end of summer and Apple's M3 refresh cycle – when all of its devices will be launched with a new M3 chip – is set to launch over the next year, which means we may see the M3 come to the best Macs as early as October 2023.

We can expect new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models, as well as Mac Mini and iMac desktops, too. Although Mark Gurman does predict that updated versions of both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro are likely to launch later, possibly in 2024.

What's more, the top iPhone 15 Pro models that are likely to be released at Apple's September iPhone event will contain a new A17 processor, a chip that'll have plenty in common with the new M3.

Its time to hit refresh

M3 is expected to be Apple's next-generation chip line that powers its MacBooks and iMac devices. It's expected to be a major upgrade over the M2 that powers its latest line-up.

Apple has introduced new fabrication and production processes, which should significantly upgrade how powerful its tech is, bringing a boost in both performance and efficiency.

Devices containing the new M3 chips are going to be important for Apple. There's been a sales decline over the past year, especially where MacBooks are concerned, and a fresh new line of M3-powered products could be what the company needs to entice customers to upgrade.