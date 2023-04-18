MacBook Pro M2 Pro is now at its lowest price ever

The MacBook Pro with M2 Pro didn't bring anything new to the table in regards to design. After all, the incredible looks of the MacBook Pro with M1 Pro had suitably shaken up the MacBook line with a slick industrial design and a multitude of new ports. What the M2 Pro version brought was more power – at a price.

At the moment, however, you can grab a MacBook Pro at Amazon for $200 off (opens in new tab). That brings the asking price down from $2000 to $1799, making the laptop a great deal more affordable. If you've been looking at one for a while, now could well be the time to go for it – a price like this only comes around every few months.

MacBook Pro returns to lowest price ever

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro M2 Pro | $1999 $1799 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This isn't the first time we've seen this price, but it remains the lowest price the MacBook has been. $200 off is a great deal, and makes one of the best MacBooks a great price – especially if you've had your eye on one for a while.

MacBook deals: Amazon (opens in new tab) | B&H Photo (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab)

We loved the MacBook Pro 2023 in our review. It's super fast, looks great, and the screen is absolutely stunning. That price point certainly stings, but you undoubtedly get exactly what you pay for. It's a super premium professional laptop with all the ports (including an SD card slot) you could ever need while you're working on the go.

Now, you can save $200 on a new one at Amazon, bringing that price down to something a little more affordable. It's not cheap, $1799 is still a lot of money, but it's less than it was. If you do pick one up, make sure you grab one of the best MacBook Pro cases to keep its sleek shell dent and scratch-free.