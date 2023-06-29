Two of Apple's best MacBook Pros are $200 off ahead of the Prime Day sales

Unveiled in January of 2023, Apple's M2 Pro MacBook Pro models are the two best laptops the company has ever made, and right now, you can steal both from Amazon with a $200 discount before Prime Day has even started.

While not quite the lowest price we've ever seen on these models, these are still two fantastic deals on the 14-inch and 16-inch base model configurations and are likely the best Prime Day MacBook deals you'll see this year, given the age and recent release of these models.

Big savings on big MacBooks

MacBook Pro 14-inch (512GB M2 Pro) | $1999 $1799 at Amazon The M2 Pro MacBook Pro with a 512GB SSD is the entry-level MacBook Pro, getting you awesome power, a 120Hz ProMotion Display, 16GB of Unified memory, and more.

MacBook Pro 16-inch with M2 Pro | $2499 $2299 at Amazon The larger 16-inch model brings all of the same benefits as the 14-inch, only with a larger display and form factor to match. It also has the M2 Pro chip with 12 CPU cores, 19 GPU cores, and 16GB of unified memory as well as 512GB of SSD.

This is a very generous discount on Apple's two best entry-level Pro laptops. If you're choosing between the two, the 14-inch model is obviously cheaper and also more portable. Size and price are the only compromises you'll be making, as these laptops both retain the same features otherwise. That includes an SD card slot, USB-C ports, a headphone jack, and an HDMI slot for display connectivity.

If you've any interest in higher-spec MacBook Pro models, then these mega savings on the M1 Max line from B&H Photo could save you up to $1,700 off the biggest specs available.

These deals are unlikely to improve before Prime Day given they were only released six months ago, so move fast!