Best Prime Day AirPods Deals: Grab a pair of Apple's headphones for less before Amazon's sale event

We love AirPods here at iMore — they are one of the most versatile lines of headphones around, after all. There's a pair for everyone, from the budget AirPods 2 all the way up to the super-premium AirPods Max. There is just one problem with the whole thing: The high prices that Apple's headphones tend to command.

Thankfully, there are plenty of deals to be had throughout the year, and some of the best are usually found over Amazon's annual savings event, Prime Day. We're expecting some massive discounts this year, but there are already some solid discounts before the dates have even been set for this year's sale. Here are the best AirPods Prime Day deals before the sale.

AirPods Prime Day sales at a glance

Best Prime Day AirPods deals

AirPods 2 | $129 $79 at Amazon This is the lowest price ever for the AirPods 2, with a massive $50 saving. That's a great deal for the budget AirPods, and a good way of getting some in your pocket — or even a spare pair in a drawer. Price check: $109 at B&H Photo | $79 at Best Buy

AirPods Max | $549 $449 at Amazon This price is very close to the lowest price ever, but we're hoping to see a more precipitous drop when Prime Day rolls around. $100 off is nothing to sniff at though, and it's still a great saving if you want a pair right now. Price check: $529 at B&H Photo | $529 at Best Buy

AirPods 3 | $179 $169 at Amazon This price isn't the lowest by any stretch of the imagination on the AirPods 3, and it's worth waiting to see if it drops more over Prime Day. In fact, you should go to B&H Photo if you want to get a pair now. Price check: $159 at B&H Photo | $169 at Best Buy

Q&A

When is Amazon Prime Day? Prime Day is an annual event, towards the start of the summer season. We already know that the sale is going to happen in July this year, although we're not entirely sure of the exact dates of the sale. Last year it was on 11-12 of July, so we're expecting something similar this year.

Do I need an Amazon Prime account The best deals of the Prime Day sale are reserved for Amazon Prime members — but fret not, you can get a free trial of Prime so that you can get the deals without having to pay anything. It's 30 days long, and you can easily cancel it when you're done so that you don't get charged.

30-day free Prime trial Grabbing a free trial of Amazon Prime will give you access to Prime Day sales without having to pay for membership. Just remember that you can't get a trial if you've already had one.