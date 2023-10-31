Where to preorder MacBook Pro 14-inch M3, M3 Pro, M3 Max

So the 13-inch MacBook Pro has finally been replaced, with an M3 version of the 14-inch MacBook Pro that used only to be occupied by a Pro chip. Now, the product line has shifted, giving us two different versions of the 14-inch model with the M3 and the M3 Pro. It'll also come available with the new M3 Max chip, making for a super powerful MacBook Pro model.

Now that the two machines have been revealed with all their bells and whistles, you're likely wondering where to preorder one — well we've found all the best places and put them here. Some preorders are still not quite live, but keep your eye out for when they open up.

What’s new?

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is no more, replaced by the MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3. That's the same chassis as the M3 Pro MacBook Pro, finally unifying the whole line. The M3 chip is a big jump from the previous model chips, with features like Dynamic caching and other extras. Want the most powerful 14-inch MacBook? Go for the M3 Max MacBook.

Where to look first

Preorder MacBook Pro 13-inch

MacBook Pro 14-inch | From $1599 at Apple This is directly from the source, and is the best way to make sure that you get the MacBook as close to release as possible. You can also change all of the options available, like storage and RAM.

MacBook Pro 14-inch | Search at Amazon Preorder a MacBook Pro 14-inch at Amazon where you can get all the color options. Prime delivery is available for speedy postage, but bear in mind that the spec options are a little more limited than elsewhere.

MacBook Pro 14-inch | Search at B&H Photo Go to B&H Photo to preorder a MacBook Pro and you’ll find more options than elsewhere. There are spec upgrade options, so you can increase RAM, storage and other options. Speedy postage is available as well.

MacBook Pro 14-inch | Search at Target This will be the best way to get a deal on a MacBook Pro, as Target often has reductions fairly soon after release. You can also choose to collect from your local store if you know you won’t be in for a delivery.

Preorder Q&A

When is the MacBook Pro with M3 coming out? The MacBook Pro 14 was announced at the ‘Scary Fast’ Apple event, and it will be released to store shelves on November 7.

Are there going to be supply issues? There is a brand new model in the form of the M3 MacBook Pro 14, and that means that it could well be more desirable to many potential buyers. Worth preordering.