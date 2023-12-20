Almost as good as Black Friday! Get the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air for just $1,049 right now!

With just a few days to go before Christmas and the holidays well and truly open us, Apple's best MacBook for most people has just fallen to within $20 of its Black Friday low price, the perfect gift or last-minute treat for yourself before the end of the year.

Normally priced at $1,299, the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air can now be bought for just $1,049 at a variety of outlets including Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo.

15-inch MacBook Air M2 — Black Friday low returns!

MacBook Air 15-inch 8GB 256GB | $1299 $1049 at Amazon The five-star MacBook Air 15-inch is one of the best MacBooks in a great format — perfectly portable and with a decently large screen. This deal brings it back to a monster $250 saving. Price check: B&H Photo $1,049, Best Buy $1,049

MacBook Air 15-inch 16GB RAM | $1499 $1,299 at Amazon This is the 16GB RAM version, also currently $200 off at B&H Photo. If you want a bit more RAM this is definitely a deal worth checking out, bringing it down to just above the usual price of the 8GB model. Price check: Amazon $1,449, Best Buy $1,449

With its lovely Liquid Retina display and larger 15-inch form factor, the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is the perfect laptop for students and creatives on the go who don't need all the raw power of a MacBook Pro.

Apple silicon means it's very fast and snappy for opening applications, multitasking, and doing lighter graphics-intensive work. It's also very efficient so has tremendous all-day battery life for when you're traveling or just fancy a change of scenery in the local coffee shop. This is back down to within $20 of the lowest price we saw on this model over Black Friday, so one not to be missed this time around. What's more, it'll make the perfect gift for the holiday season, especially for students and teenagers at school and college.