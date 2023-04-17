Apple to launch new MacBooks at WWDC in June

WWDC 2023 is right around the corner, and this time around, we can expect a show that's even more packed than usual. Apple is said to be unveiling its mixed-reality headset at this year's developer conference in June 2023, entering a new product category after a while. However, that's not the only hardware launch we'll see at WWDC, it appears.

It looks like we may be seeing more than just the headset launching at WWDC. Mark Gurman, in his latest Power On newsletter (opens in new tab), revealed that Apple may be looking to announce new MacBooks at WWDC 2023 in June.

Multiple MacBooks may launch at WWDC 2023

Apple has been working on frequently updating its Apple Silicon-powered MacBooks, and it appears that we may get a few this year. It looks like Apple may debut at least some of them at WWDC. Here's what Gurman said we can expect to see at WWDC 2023:

"Altogether, the company is planning to unveil:

the Reality headset, the first major new Apple product category in nearly a decade

a new xrOS operating system and software development kit

new MacBooks

iOS 17

iPadOS 17

macOS 14

a major watchOS 10 update"

We've been hearing about multiple MacBook models that have been under development, including a 15-inch MacBook Air. It looks like that one may launch at WWDC. Gurman didn't specify exactly which ones would be coming at WWDC 2023.

Gurman wrote, "Moving on to the Mac, Apple has several new models in the works: a 15-inch MacBook Air, an updated 13-inch MacBook Air, an entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, a refreshed 24-inch iMac, the first Mac Pro with in-house chips and updated high-end MacBook Pro models. All of these should go on sale either this year or in early 2024. There are also two Mac Studio follow-ups planned, but their timing is less clear."

Gurman says that whichever MacBooks launch at WWDC 2023 likely won't come with M3 chips. As such it's likely that we'll see the 15-inch MacBook Air with an M2 chip. If there are other models, we may see them come with new M2 SKUs or something else to differentiate them from the best MacBooks on sale right now.