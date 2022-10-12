At $799, the M1 MacBook Air is the steal of Amazon Prime Early Access

If you're in the market for a new laptop, then there is just one deal you should be considering during the Prime Early Access sale. Right now, Apple's pioneering M1 MacBook Air is on sale for a staggering $799. Thanks to the power of Apple silicon, the M1 is pound-for-pound one of the best value laptops that money can buy even at its usual price. With a $200 discount it is quite possibly the steal of the century, and I honestly can't believe it's on sale for such a low price.

M1 MacBook Air in the Prime Early Access sale

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M1 | $999 now $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The perfect MacBook for everyone, the MacBook Air M1 packs in some great features for an excellent price. The Retina display is still incredible, and the M1 chip continues to show just how strong Apple silicon is. The keyboard is nice and clicky, and the thin aluminum shell makes it eminently skippable into most bags and backpacks. This new price in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale it is now cheaper than its been all year, matching last years Black Friday price. This could be the last time that the laptop is included in a sale like this, and we can't see it getting any cheaper than it is now.



The 2020 MacBook Air is one of the most important devices Apple has ever created, and one of the most potent. That's because it was one of a trio of devices, the first of which ditched Apple's long-standing partnership with Intel in favor of home-grown Apple silicon. With Apple taking to the task of creating its own hyper-efficient low-power chips, the company has blown the nearest competition out of the water, going on to build on this success with iterations such as the M1 Pro, M1 Max, and M1 Ultra chips.

This particular model comes with 256GB of SSD storage and staggering battery life thanks to the power efficiency of M1, up to 18 hours of usage at a push. Apple says the M1 version of the MacBook Air is 3.5x faster than its predecessor, and they weren't wrong. Apple does now sell more powerful laptops including the all-new M2 MacBook Air, one of the best MacBooks Apple has ever made. However, you'll struggle to find good deals on any of those laptops, and the original M1 chip remains a potent processing force. The M1 MacBook Air is perfect for college and school students, professors, teachers, and any other professionals who don't need the raw processing power of a 'Pro' MacBook. It's also perfect for portable use thanks to its tiny form factor and extremely light design. If you're already vested with an iPhone or iPad, you also have the makings of your own well-oiled Apple ecosystem.

There's a reason our M1 MacBook Air review is one of the highest-scoring MacBooks we have ever reviewed, dominating previous MacBooks in benchmarking.

I honestly can't believe the M1 MacBook can currently be purchased for $799 right now, it's almost too good to be true. But it is true, and it's in stock over at Amazon for the remainder of the Prime Early Access sale.